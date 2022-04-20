IIT Hyderabad Announces First Of Its Kind Industry-Oriented Three BTech Programs

Following its trend to lead the academic transformation, IIT Hyderabad here announces first of its kind industry-oriented three BTech Programs in Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, Computational Engineering & Industrial Chemistry this 2021. The BTech curriculum provides the opportunity for the students to take courses from all branches of the sciences, viz., maths, physics, and chemistry in the first two semesters. Apart from the special curriculum of Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, Computational Engineering & Industrial Chemistry, students will have an opportunity to increase their depth in the subject by undertaking elective courses from any other department & can also get a minor in areas of their interest, outside the department, like entrepreneurship, computer science, etc., by completing 12 additional credits in that area. In the 6th semester, students can opt for the semester-long projects which provide an opportunity to work & gain experience in Biotech/Pharma/Manufacturing/IT/Data Analysis/Chem Informatics & helps in the gradual transition to full-time jobs.Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, welcoming enthusiastic, and eager to explore young minds, said, “IIT Hyderabad believes in career-oriented programs both at UG and PG level. These industry-oriented BTechs are one such step in this direction and have been designed to keep the future and current needs of the industry. Students who are interested in pursuing further studies or research after their BTech will have plenty of options to choose from national and international universities.”Adding the merits of BTech in Biotechnology & Bioinformatics, Prof Anindya Roy, said, “The curriculum is designed to train the students with in-demand bioinformatics skills, including AI and soft computing, web technologies, structural biology, biological data mining, image processing, modelling and simulation, systems biology, and biostatistics to ensure the complete industry readiness of the students.”Citing the benefits of BTech in Computational Engineering, Prof Raja Banerjee, Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, said, “Students of Computational Engineering will receive an interdisciplinary education where they gain expertise in state-of-the-art numerical methods and algorithms, modelling and simulations of engineering systems and processes, high-performance computing, process control, and optimization, data analytics, and machine learning.”“We have designed a unique 4 years BTech Program with particular emphasis on producing the finest graduate students with adequate knowledge of applied chemistry and technology to work in various industries like pharma & drug design, polymer industry, petrochemical industries, environment, & energy, etc.”, added Prof Satyanarayana G, Head – Department of Chemistry, IIT Hyderabad.