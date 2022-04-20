IIT Hyderabad’s Academic develops 'Covihome', India's First Rapid Electronic Covid-19 RNA Test Kit

Validation Report: Specificity: 98.2% Sensitivity: 91.4% Efficiency: 94.2%

Works with Oral/ Nasopharyngeal Swabs, Testing Volume: < 10 µL

Oligo based testing (Equivalent to RT-PCR)

No RNA (Ribonucleic Acid)-extraction required.

Smartphone-based Point of care device (potential for home-based testing)

Test results within 30 min

Low cost ~Rs. 300/Test

No RT-PCR required for load amplification and testing



Hyderabad (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Researchers’ Prof Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, has developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered COVID-19 test that can be performed at an affordable cost at home after commercialization and required ICMR approval. This test kit can produce results within 30 minutes for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. The major benefit of this testing kit is that it does not require RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction), an expert human resource, and a BSL 2 lab facility for the extraction of RNA, so it has potential for one to take the test at home without expert supervision.

CSIR-CCMB has performed the validation of the rapid RNA electronic diagnostic device for detection of SARS-Cov-2 virus in the swab samples independently with the in-house samples and hospital samples as advised by ICMR. These samples were confirmed for their positivity or negativity by the RT-PCR method. The validation report confirmed the kit’s efficiency 94.2%, Sensitivity 91.3%, and Specificity 98.2%. Each test costs around Rs. 400 now. However, mass production of the testing kit will help to reduce the cost to around Rs. 300 per test.

Speaking about the role of IIT Hyderabad in helping tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “IITH has come up with many unique & novel socio-technological initiatives and delivered remarkable results during this pandemic. Prof Shiv Govind’s “COVIHOME” is one such admirable milestone. I am confident it will play a significant role in the safe & fast diagnosis of the COVID-19 and minimize its spread”.

COVIHOME testing kit was developed by the research team of Dr. Suryasnata Tripathy, Ms. Supraja Patta, Ms Swati Mohanty, and other students led by Prof. Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad. Initial clinical trial and testing of the device was performed at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad. “Dean ESIC, Prof Srinivas M, and his team Dr Imaran, Dr Swati, and Dr Rajeev have played a big role in the successful development of this novel kit”, said Prof Singh.

Highlighting the benefits of this testing kit, Prof. Shiv Govind Singh said, “A major objective of the research team for the development of the COVIHOME Test Kit was to break the transmission chain through affordable testing. We have already filed a patent for the device and are now looking for industry partners for ToT of technology for mass production”.