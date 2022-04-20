IIT-H Provides Hand Sanitizers For Sangareddy District Admin

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad was providing nearly 100 liters of hand sanitizers per day to the Sangareddy District Administration since April 4 to help the local community against Coronavirus.

The hand sanitizers were developed by a Research Group led by Dr Jyotsnendu Giri, Associate Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad.

They are being handed over to the Sangareddy Collectorate, which facilitates dissemination of the product to the local population, a statement here said on Thursday.

Dr Giri's Research group developed their own compositions of hand sanitizer, which includes Isopropanol/ethanol, Mecetronium Ethyl Sulphate, Glycerol, Brilliant Blue and Fragrance (Jasmin/Clove/Lavender Oil). It was also being shared with the IIT Hyderabad community since March 2020.

The Research Group has developed the composition on par with the standards recommended by World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Speaking about this initiative, Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad said, "Amid the Coronavirus crisis, IIT Hyderabad, as a premier academic institution, is geared up to contribute to the society, the nation and the world at large through its research and offer support to the local community. To combat Coronavirus, the Institute initially prepared hand sanitizers for internal usage. In view of the scarcity of this product for the public at large, the Institute is now preparing and delivering about 100 liters of hand sanitizer every day to the Sangareddy District Collector's office for local distribution." UNI



