IIT Guwahati: Home To Linguistic Diversity And Inclusive Learning

"Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is proud to have its students and residents from different parts of the country and the world. This brings a unique mix of national and international culture and traditions to the campus," said a press release issued by the IIT Guwahati said.

Currently students, faculty, and other residents of IIT Guwahati include natives from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Pondicherry. Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu. Telangana, Tripura. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttaranchal, and West Bengal, among others.

Along with this, the Institute is also home to students from Japan, Nepal, Bhutan, Nigeria, Sudan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Ethiopia etc countries. Speaking about the linguistic and cultural diversity at IIT Guwahati, Parameswar K Iyer, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “At IIT Guwahati we embrace the tapestry of cultural and lingual diversity while working together to lead the country’s goal of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.”

Pranav Nair, a BTech student in Computer Science and Engineering who never let cerebral palsy limit his dreams said,” Persist to land the dream career and life you aimed for. For me, it was to have my unique voice heard in the halls of knowledge and beautiful nature walks in the fields of IIT Guwahati.”

Protiva Adhikary, a PhD student from Bangladesh said, “IIT Guwahati is more than just a university; it's a place where diverse minds converge, creating a bridge to a world of opportunities and a colourful mosaic of academic excellence, cultural fusion, and language variations.”

Sanasam Ranbir Singh, Head of the Centre for Linguistic Science and Technology, IIT Guwahati said,” At the Centre for Linguistic Science and Technology, IIT Guwahati, we engage in various research activities for developing technologies for the indigenous languages in India towards achieving the goal of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

The centre is also executing projects on developing language technologies and digital preservation of some of the indigenous languages, dialects, heritages and cultures of North East India, and aiming for a world-class resource and technological specialised centre to promote studies and research on diversified linguistic, cultural and heritage values of North East India.”

IIT Guwahati aims to nurture excellence of thoughts, creating and disseminating preserving knowledge for societal aspirations across language barriers.

To promote language diversity and culture on the campus, IIT Guwahati celebrates Matribhasha Diwas (World Mother Tongue Day) each year on the 21st of February.

During this celebration, the Institute organises multiple student events such as an Essay writing competition, and Kavi Sammelan (poetry session), among others. As a result, the Institute has recorded entries in multiple languages such as Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, and Telugu, among others. —ANI