IIT BHU And Ballistic Expert Jeetendra Kochar Joins Hand To Develop Technology For Key Government Defence Projects

New Delhi: Jeetendra Kochar a world-renowned ballistic armour expert and developer was invited by IIT BHU to jointly work on the design and development of an advance armour system for the Indian defence force requirement.

IIT BHU is associated with the Indian Ministry of Defence through DRDO for material science development for defence-related projects. The MOU was signed between IIT BHU and LifeLine Security & System an organization headed by Jeetendra Kochar. On Behalf of IIT BHU Dean R&D, Prof Rajiv Prakash signed this MOU.

IIT BHU is Asia's oldest ceramic development centre with a glorious history of 96 years. The founder of Banaras Hindu University, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviyaji instituted a course in Ceramic Technology as early as 1924 with the noble objective of advancing glass and ceramic technology in India.

The collaboration will initially build on two areas where both partners have an outstanding track record of expertise and IIT BHU has world-class research infrastructure: Development of Advance Armor System and Advance IOT based smart wearables.

This association is seen as key development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi dream of the Make in India initiative that manages advanced processes, materials and technologies, to guide the production mechanism that produces products with no defects with no adverse environmental and ecological effects. Currently, India is importing 70-80 per cent of high-grade armour raw material from Europe and Asia.

Jeetendra Kochar is known in the ballistic industry for his theory of material impact which was used to produce a lightweight armour system to defeat Armor Piercing & Special type ammunition. The developed product is currently used by US, French and German military contractors. This system has performed a key role in the operation all out to eliminate the terrorist from the valley.

Kochar told that there is lots of domestic as well as international demand for ballistic ceramic armour. With IIT BHU LifeLine has a plan to develop advance lightweight armour for defence purpose including reactive armour for tanks and not only fulfil the demand of the Indian market but to export the quality developed ceramics to the international market.

Also, this joint association will work on futuristic technology for the autonomous system including smart wearables for the defence and health sector. As IIT BHU announced this also as a major development in the coming time toward expanding Indian rural patient access to world-class medical service through IOT based low-cost equipment's in rural medical centres through this new joint collaboration between two organizations. It has been a history that technology developed for defence are being converted into public tech utility for civilian benefit. The internet is one of the best examples. —ANI