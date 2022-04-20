IISER makes a debut at #23 in India in Times Higher Edu Asia Varsity Rankings 2021

The Institute has gained #201 - 250 rank in Asia under the Overall category

Bhopal (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal has made a debut in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021. The rankings were announced on 2nd June 2021. The Institute has ranked #23 in the Overall category among the top Indian universities.



Speaking about the ranking, Prof. Siva Umapathy, Director, IISER Bhopal, said, "It is heartening to see the hard work of the employees, faculties, and students led to this tremendous achievement of our Institutional ranking (23 in India) coming inside the top 25 institutions in India. The ranking on teaching (rank 20 in India) and research (rank 21 in India) is an indication of our continual efforts to maintain the international standards of teaching and research with equal emphasis. Some of my colleagues remind me that it was only a decade ago in 2008, the foundation stone was laid for IISER Bhopal and I am proud of everyone at IISER Bhopal for achieving this within the 13 years of inception. My sincere thanks and congratulations to all employees, students, and faculties for their contributions and outputs. Our motto has always been to NURTURE FUTURE LEADERS through world-class education and research, and I am glad we are moving in the right direction."

Parameter wise Overall rank gained by IISER Bhopal among Indian Universities includes:

Research - 21

Teaching - 20

Citations - 25

International outlook - 35

Industrial income - 35

In a subject wise break up, IISER Bhopal has gained rank #14 in Electrical and Electronics; #14 in Economics Econometrics; #15 in Geology, Earth & Environmental Sciences; #17 in Biological Science, and #21 in Chemistry.

About Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings

The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings is focused on universities in Asia. This reflects Asian universities' close ties to industry as well as the fact they tend to be younger than their Western counterparts. Overall, 551 universities appeared in rankings this year from 30 countries in Asia.