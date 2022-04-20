IIP Dehradun Introduces Cost Effective Gas Stove

Dehradun: Dehradun-based Indian Institute of Petroleum has developed a gas stove which, it claims, can help the country save up to Rs 800 crore annually.

The institute has developed a 'safe' gas burner which can save 20 to 25 per cent Liquid Petroleum Gas.

"Thermal efficiency of the domestic LPG stove reduces by 25-30 pc when we use the retrofitted burner," Dr Anjan Ray, Director of Indian Institute of Petroleum told Indian Science Journal. According to the research carried out by the institute, using the same burner to burn different fuels poses safety risks due to possibilities of incomplete fuel combustion, flame lift off or flame flashback. The institute, under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has come out with a gas burner, specially designed for compressed natural gas.

The burner has been designed for power capacity. The key design modifications and dimensional changes allow it to be readily fitted with conventional stove body.

It's energy conservation potential and safe operation have been confirmed through a series of laboratory tests and field trials conducted at six different locations over a period of six months across Delhi-NCR region, said Dr Ray.

Dr Amar Kumar Jain, Head, Research, Planning and Business Development, IIP said, the annual savings by shifting to the new burner could be to the tune of Rs 800 crores on a conservative estimate at the present user-base and this could go up further as the distribution network expands.

He said the PNG distribution companies have come forward to adopt this burner at the earliest, as the existing burners are technically unsafe and not conforming to mandatory standard certification in India. The technology is offered at a nominal fee and a royalty per sold piece of stove for a period of 20 years. The agreement also allows IIP to ensure the manufacturers adhere to the quality standard through periodical evaluation of their products.

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is being used in 400 cities in the country as kitchen fuel. There are about 40 lakh domestic PNG users in India, who are currently using such retrofitted LPG stoves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched "Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana" in 2016. Under this scheme, five Cr LPG connections will be provided to BPL families with a support of Rs 1,600 per connection in the next three years. UNI