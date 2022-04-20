IIMU's Centre For Digital Enterprise Management Signs MoU With CGI

CGI to share case studies to boost research

Udaipur (The Hawk): The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur's (IIMU) Centre for Digital Enterprise Management signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CGI Information Systems & Management Consultants Private Limited to accelerate projects, engage in knowledge transfer, and share industry-level insights. CGI is one of the largest global IT and business consulting firms in the world.

The B-school entered into the collaboration with CGI with the vision of providing industry-level exposure to its students in the form of co-creating knowledge through case studies, research papers, white papers, and developing industry-level frameworks. The B-school may also undertake CGI's recommendations on course content.

On this association, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "The learnings from the projects and interactions with CGI will help our students become industry-ready. The practical experience of working on industry-relevant projects at the intersection of the trending technologies and business management will prepare students for the digital industry."

"We are pleased to provide subject matter expertise for budding global managers at IIM Udaipur. We aim to inspire these students and provide insights and training on the IT industry, which will equip and enable them as they join the future digital workforce." said George Mattackal, President, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence, CGI.

CGI is certified a Top Employer 2020 in eight countries, including Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK. CGI is also certified as a Top Employer Europe for 2020. Over 14,000 professionals work out of nine offices in major cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai, and Pune.

As a part of the alliance, CGI will hold knowledge transfer workshops, organize special training and consultations on the program, assist and mentor students throughout the tenure. IIM Udaipur will also invite CGI to the final placement of the batch during the campus placement process.

IIM Udaipur launched India's only one-year MBA program in Digital Enterprise Management last year. IIMU is accepting applications for the second batch of the program currently. IIMU's Centre for Digital Enterprise is engaged in formalizing collaborations with other leading IT organizations for IIMU in the digital space. These engagements are for a better learning experience for the students in the Digital Enterprise Management program and their development.