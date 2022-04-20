IIMT's Life Line Hospital Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary

Meerut: The ceremony was held at IIMT Life Line Hospital to mark its fifth anniversary. The ceremony was celebrated with great pomp and all the hospital staff was very happy with this ceremony. On this occasion, Prof. Chancellor Abhinav Aggarwal, Dr. Adhir Kumar Pandey (Physician), Dr. Anil Taneja (Orthopedic), Dr. Jagdeep Singhal (Ear, Nose, and Throat), Dr. Dhanveer Singh (Physician), Dr. Rahul Sharma (Laparoscopic) And General Surgeon), Dr. Alok Sharma (Ayurveda Specialist), Dr. Vibha Nimesh (Radiologist) and Chief Manager Dr. Paramjit Rawat, etc. were present.

The first Pro-Chancellor and all the doctors were welcomed by giving them bouquets and started the ceremony by cutting the cake. The Pro-Chancellor congratulated all the staff on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the hospital and after that, gifted to all the hospital staff who have been serving with the hospital from the beginning, and honored all the staff with the name of the hospital and Inspired to take it to new heights and all the doctors shared their experiences of the hospital with all the hospital staff. After that the ceremony was concluded after lunch. IIMT Life Line Hospital, for the sake of its fifth year lump, for the general public from 11 am to 02 pm on 07 February 2021 Physician, Orthopedic, Laparoscopy and General Surgeon, Ear, Nose and Throat specialist, Ayurveda specialist And a free consultation camp will be organized by the dietician. In which check of sugar, blood pressure, the oxygen level will be made free. All the patients who have come to the camp will be given a 50 percent discount on checks and 20 percent on the operation.