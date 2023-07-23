    Menu
    Economy & Business

    IIMA analysis found COVID-19-vulnerable households bought more gold during pandemic

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July23/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) found that during the pandemic, households in the COVID-19 vulnerable areas of India invested more of their savings in gold than households in other districts.

    According to the IIMA working paper titled "Gold in household portfolios during a pandemic: Evidence from an emerging economy," people in emerging economies are diversifying their holdings to include more gold and less cash.

    Using the COVID-19 instances per 1,000 population and the satellite-based night-time lights intensity, the analysis released on IIMA's website on June 30 recorded the fluctuation in the intensity of the situation.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :IIMA COVID-19 Gold households Cash
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in