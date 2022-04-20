IIM Udaipur Continues To Be The Youngest B-School In Prestigious Global FT MIM Ranking

Only Fourth IIM to be in FT Master in Management Ranking 2020



Udaipur (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Management Udaipur is featured in the prestigious FT Masters in Management 2020 Global Ranking today at the 72nd Rank for its two year MBA program. The FT MIM ranking observes top 90 Masters in Management programs globally. IIMU has moved up four places from its 76th Rank in 2019 and is only the fourth IIM along with IIM Ahmedabad, Calcutta and Bangalore to make it to the list this year.

The FT Ranking assesses management institutes on several parameters, including alumni career progress, school diversity and research. IIM Udaipur received an impressive 78% in aims achieved and a remarkable 9.09 points in overall satisfaction. Additionally, IIM Udaipur is ranked first in India on value for money and career progression among the FT MIM ranked schools.

The B-School has also been featured in another prestigious Global Ranking released recently - the Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Ranking 2021 in the 101+ band. The Institute was first placed in the QS MIM rankings last year. It is noteworthy that IIMU is also one of the youngest B-Schools in the QS MIM 2021 Ranking.

On this achievement, Pankaj Patel, Chairman, IIM Udaipur said, "I congratulate all the faculty members, staff, alumni and students. From day one, IIM Udaipur set a clear vision in place which included a commitment to high-quality research and to developing managers and entrepreneurs who will be tomorrow's leaders. These rankings are stepping stones for the Institute as we work towards our 2030 Vision of being a global management school."

"IIM Udaipur has recognized two core areas for vision 2030 - high-quality research and student transformation. IIMU would focus on further enhancing students' individual transformational journeys," added Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur. Its graduates have already created a distinctive position for themselves across industry domains and geographies and currently work with some of the most respected companies in more than 12 countries besides leading entrepreneurial ventures of their own.

Indian Institutes of Management have a proud record of quality and accomplishment. Well-positioned to carry forward this illustrious legacy, IIM Udaipur is breaking new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming the learning of students who will be managers and leaders of tomorrow. IIM Udaipur arrived on the global education stage by getting accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes like Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the MIT Sloan School.

IIMU is currently ranked fourth in India, after ISB, IIMA and IIMB, for research in the field of management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals.