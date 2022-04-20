IIM Udaipur's Students Secure 2nd position in Edgistify Innovation Challenge

Udaipur (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Management Udaipur congratulated Team Digitron from the Batch of 2020-22 on securing the second position in the Edgistify Innovation Challenge 2020 Edition II. The team comprising of Arpit Gupta and Anurag Gupta participated in the real-world problem category and digitization of site visit in the sub-category at the competition.

Global corporates worldwide face challenges to digitize and simplify the process of the supply chain and logistics industry. This competition aimed to provide a platform for young minds, working professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs who can revolutionize the industry with their innovative ideas.

The competition witnessed top-notch presentations from all the participants and took off with a massive individual registration count of 1802. Around 460 teams with dynamic team members from about 280 recognized Engineering and Management colleges participated.

On this achievement, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur congratulated and encouraged the students on their future endeavour.

The students expressed their gratitude to the organizers for the opportunity to exhibit ideas in the presence of experts and veterans from the industry.