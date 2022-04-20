IIM Udaipur's Annual Entrepreneurship fest E-Summit 2021 and Prarambh 21 ends on a high note

E-Summit and Prarambh 21 was held on the 20th and 21st March 2021

Prarambh hosted 8 mentors across varied industry expertise and 4 prospective VCs for the 10 handpicked startups

Cash prizes worth Rs. 1,50,000 were distributed among the winners of Prarambh

BosonQ and Samatva AI are the winners and runners up respectively

Udaipur (The Hawk): Saksham, Entrepreneurship Cell of IIM Udaipur, organized its annual entrepreneurship fest Prarambh and E-Summit 2021 sponsored by Secure Meters, Rajasthan Venture Catalyst Fund, and TiE Udaipur on 20th-21st March 2021.

This year, E-Summit hosted established entrepreneurs in their field like Ms. Mythily Ramesh, Co-Founder & CEO of NextWeath, Mr. Murali Sivaraman, Chairman of Huhtamaki India, and Ms. Prachi Mohapatra, Marketing head, Dr. Reddy's Laboratory. The theme of this year's E-Summit was 'Tales of Transition', which emphasized that COVID is an accelerator and not a barrier to growth.

Ten startups were handpicked for Prarambh from various industries and mentored by industry experts for pitching practice. Post which the startups had pitched in front of a panel of esteemed prospective investors and judges like Vinayak Nath, Managing Partner at Venture Catalysts, Manikantan Namboodiri, Vice President at Hostel Fund, Vikrant Varshney Managing Partner at SucSEED Indovation fund and Aaleesh Avlanii, Founder and Managing Partner at Samyakth Capital. Further, cash prizes worth Rs. 1,50,000 were distributed.

BosonQ and Samatva AI were declared as the winners and runners up respectively. Other than the winners, four more teams received further investment opportunities from investors.

Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, firmly believes in fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship and creating a startup ecology within the institute and community. Prarambh and E-Summit are an embodiment of his ideology.

Prarambh and E-Summit are held every year and aims to provide an entrepreneurial outlet for the students and a platform to showcase their diverse ideas.