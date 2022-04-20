IIM-L study shows 42% people stocked chocolates during lockdown

Lucknow: A study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) has found that nearly 42 per cent consumers stocked chocolates in their homes during the lockdown period.

Consumers purchased and stocked chocolates to keep the children happy and also as a dessert.

The survey, conducted by IIM''s Centre for Marketing in Emerging Economies (CMEE), also threw light on shopping habits and lifestyle of consumers during lockdown.

It showed that during the first phase of lockdown, 39 per cent consumers experimented with newer brands which were usually not in their purchase list.

Their willingness to compromise on their preferred brands increased to nearly 54 per cent in the second round of lockdown, allowing newer brands to establish themselves in the market.

Nearly 75 per cent people stocked rice and 65 per cent stocked wheat flour. In the vegetable category, people stocked up on onion and potato that have a longer shelf life compared to green vegetables.

The study further stated that health and hygiene consciousness rose remarkably during the lockdown and 40 per cent consumers purchased surplus stocks of items like sanitary napkins, nappies and tissues while 39 per cent bought disinfectants and 36 per cent purchased cleaning agents in excess.

Consumers also focused on boosting immunity and purchased supplements like vitamin C and amla (gooseberry).

The survey, conducted on 931 people from metros, tier I and II cities through social media platforms, also studied how people spent their time during lockdown.

The study said that 53 per cent spent their time in watching television while 45 per cent people resorted to online activities and sleeping.

Only 24 per cent of those who took the survey said they read books and news during the lockdown.

Nearly 44 per cent people said that they invested a lot of time in cooking new dishes while 20 per cent took to meditation and prayers.

Prof Satya Bhusan Dash, who led the study, said, "We are seeing a new normal. Health and hygiene as well as concern for family well-being, including spending quality time with them, will become habits. Marketers will do well to adopt strategies that address these core needs."

--IANS