IIM Kashipur Concluded North India’s Largest Scholars’ Conclave, IIT Kanpur, MNNIT Allahabad And DTU Bagged Best Research Paper Awards

Dehradun/Kashipur (The Hawk): The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur on Sunday concluded the three-day-long North India’s biggest scholar’s conclave, anagement Education and Research Colloquium (MERC) with the announcement of three best research papers.

MERC is a scholars’ conclave pioneered by IIM Kashipur to celebrate knowledge, innovation, and collaboration in the field of management education and research. It is a dynamic platform where brilliant minds from nationwide converge to share their groundbreaking research, exchange ideas, understand the latest research trends, and foster meaningful collaborations.

After scrutinising the 720 research papers, the IIM Kashipur received in the 4th edition of MERC, 300 were shortlisted for the for the final round. As many as 50% of the participants were female. After extensive scrutiny of 300 papers, the jury selected the three best papers.

Shreya Srivastava, associated to Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad, secured the badge of best research paper award. IIT Kanpur’s Mohd Mujahid Khan’s paper on Newsvendor chosen for the second-best paper while Delhi Technological University’s Virender Kumar’s paper on NRI chosen as third best research paper of the conclave.

MERC Convenor Prof. Somnath Chakrabarti, Dean (Academics) felicitated them with certificate and a sum of Rs 25,000, Rs 20,000, and Rs 15,000, respectively.

He said, “It was un upheaval task for the MERC jury to select the three best papers which fulfills all the criteria of ethical research and its parameters. I congratulate the scholars for the best paper awards.”

He further said, “In the last two days, we attended online and offline sessions and workshop where experts from academia and Industry guided the scholars on various topics including research methodology to assist participants in improving their methodological rigor. There were panel discussions on interdisciplinary research and Climate Change and Sustainability.”

On one hand, IIM Bangalore’s professor of Finance, Prof. Sankarshan Basu, Prof. Neharika Vohra from IIM Ahmedabad, and Prof. Jason Bennett Thatcher, University of Colorado Boulder, USA, address the researchers on the theoretical aspects while Dr. Jai Advani, Managing Director, PwC Company and Dr. Anu B Gupta, a well-known economist, and former professor at the University of California, guided the scholars on how to use research in management industry.

The MERC which was kick started on Friday (May 31) received research papers on 10 various tracks from a dozen of IITs and NITs, 10 IIMs, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University, Central University, and other premier institutes of the country.

A large number of research papers submitted on artificial intelligence in E-commerce, India’s COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy, Exposing online shopping, unintended consequences of lotteries, the life of Gig workers, tribal women millet entrepreneurs, Green pilgrimages of Uttarakhand and others.

On Friday, chief guest of the Conclave, Dr. Jai Advani, Managing Director, PwC Company with over two decades of experience emphasized the importance of research in the volatile management industry.

He said, “Research and industry were considered as different aspects, but with evolving technology, now the industry needs the support of researchers to address the challenges or fix the loopholes of the industry. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is on the path of digital advancement, and researchers can play an important role here.”

Speaking on the future prospects of the research, he said, “Many automobiles, cybersecurity, IT, and others were spending a decade of time and money on research and development to develop the product or enhance their operations. Bangalore alone has over 500 R&D units of MNCs. The industry needs solution-oriented research, which improves operations.”

“It's time for a platform where academia-industry collaborate and address the challenges the industry faces today,” he added.

After Dr. Advani, guest of honor, Dr. Anu B Gupta, a well-known economist, and former professor at the University of California, addressed the researcher, giving them the mantra of the three RRRs to the scholars: Risk, Research, and Remuneration, the key to success in research and industry.

Dr. Sabyasachi Patra, Chairperson, Doctoral Programme, and convenor of MERC, said, “It was an enriching session for the scholars as well as the doctoral students of IIM Kashipur. They learned the ropes and depths of research from experts of academia and industry.”

“I’m glad to say that this year, MERC saw a 400% increase in paper submissions compared to last year. MERC offers a space where theories are challenged, methodologies are debated, and new ideas are born.”