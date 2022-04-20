Iillicit Liquor Worth Lakhs Seized In UP

Basti: Illegal liquor amounting to around Rs 48 lakhs rupees was seized in this district, police said on Monday.

In last three days, atleast 92 people were arrested in the ongoing drive against illegal liqour, in Basti, Siddharthnagar and Sant Kabir Nagar district, Basti (zone) IG Ashutosh Kumar on Monday here said.

The drive is currently underway against peddlers to prohibit the distribution of illicit liquor during the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr Kumar said that police arrested 13 people from the Basti district and recovered over 5,000 litres of alcohol worth Rs 45,64,000. The IG said that in the Siddharthnagar district, police arrested 63 people involved in the business of illicit liquor while impounding 1,080 litres of alcohol worth Rs 1,08,000 rupees.

Similarly in the Sant Kabir Nagar district, police held 16 liquor peddlers and recovered 1,800 litres of illicit liquor.

The IG said that all the liquor peddlers have been sent to jail under the provisions of the Excise Act.

Notably, over 100 people had died while dozens others had fallen ill after consuming spurious liquor in UP's Kushinagar and Saharanpur districts in February. UNI