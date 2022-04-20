IIIT, IBM Research Launch Data Lifecycle Management Course

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) on Monday announced a partnership with tech giant IBM Research to introduce a Data Lifecycle Management course for computer, science and engineering (CSE) students of the institute.

The course will be offered to the pre-final year and final year undergraduate (UG), postgraduate PG) and doctorate students. Although IIIT-Delhi already has many data science courses in its programme structure, the proposed course is unique and focuses more on data management issues for the artificial intelligence (AI) pipeline. The course will cover the different components and challenges of 'Data Lifecycle'.

It will help the students understand the evolution of data research from business intelligence to AI to hybrid cloud.

"The course will expose students to the data side of the AI pipeline with a healthy mix of theoretical concepts and hands-on labs," Vikram Goyal, HOD, Department of CSE, IIIT-Delhi, said in a statement.

"I believe this course will prepare our students well for tackling real-world AI problems," Goyal added. The course will take the students' knowledge on data science and AI a step further by explaining the different challenges involved in the management and preparation of data for ML applications.

It will also cover state-of-the-art algorithms and best practices to handle data to construct better ML pipelines.

"It is important for our next generation of AI researchers to understand the data lifecycle," said Sameep Mehta from IBM Research. The course will also feature a couple of guest lectures from industry experts to showcase how these principles are applied to build large scale data lakes.