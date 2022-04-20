IIIT-H To Hold Conference In Hyderabad On Counter Measures To Urban Heat Islands From Dec 2

Hyderabad: IIIT Hyderabad will host the three-day International Conference on Counter measures to Urban Heat Islands (IC2UHI) here from December 2 to combat excess summer heat and air pollution in hot cities through right choice of building materials and better urban design.

This is the 5th IC2UHI conference and first time is being held India. However, such conferences earlier had held in Tokyo, Berkeley (California), Venice, and Singapore, the Institute said in a release here on Friday.

The conference which is highly relevant to scientists, engineers, builders, architects, and government officials, will be inaugurated by State Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar.

Some of the highlights of the Conference include around 100 technical paper presentations in four parallel sessions including case studies on Urban Heat Island will be held during the Conference.

Three keynote Speakers including Prof. David Sailor (Arizona State University), Dr. Ronnen Levinson (LBNL, USA) and Mr. Tanmay Tathagat (Environmental Design Solutions, India) will speak at the conference while plenary talk will be delivered by Prof. Hashem Akbari, from Concordia University, Canada.

Briefing about the Conference, Prof Vishal Garg, Head of Centre of IT in Building Sciences, IIITH and organising chair of the conference said, "An urban heat island is an urban area that is significantly warmer than its surrounding rural areas due to human activities. The temperature difference is usually larger at night than during the day and is most apparent when winds are weak.

This UHI leads to an increase in energy consumption, elevated emissions of air pollutants and adversely impacts human health and comfort, especially of urban poor.

In Indian cities, we are witnessing an increase in temperature due to UHI leading to increased number of heatwaves. In this conference, the current research on countermeasure to urban heat island will be presented and discussed.

Through the open session on the last day of the conference, we will present the current research and learnings from the international case studies to practitioners, and policymakers in India, Prof Garg said.

This program aims to achieve 100 sq. Km cool roof area in Hyderabad by 2030. Scientists, engineers, builders, architects, and governmentofficials concerned with improving the urban environment are participating in the conference, he added.

