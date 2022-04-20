IIIT-Delhi partners with Extramarks to encourage AI research

New Delhi: The Indraprastha Institute of Education Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D) on Monday signed an MoU with the global education technology company, Extramarks, to promote and encourage research in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Extramarks, in partnership with IIIT-D will set up a research laboratory in the computer science department, which will be dedicated to the task of creating new breakthroughs in the area of ''AI in Education''.

Speaking about the partnership, Professor Ranjan Bose, director of IIIT Delhi, said: "AI has tremendous potential to reform education delivery, making quality education accessible in the remotest parts of the country and the world.

"This partnership opens the doors of constructive research for our students, who will benefit greatly from the practical experience they will gain from engaging with Extramarks. Together, we hope to lead the revolution in education delivery from the front."

Speaking on the occasion, Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks Education said: "AI is the prime tool which will lead us to futuristic digital learning solutions, best suited to the needs of the current and next generation of students. Extramarks has believed in the power of technology to transform teaching-learning ecosystems, and moulding them to suit the needs of each last individual student.

"Having already successfully implementing AI in our school and app-based learning content, we are now keen to implement futuristic technology which will cause innovative disruptions in education delivery to help students learn in a personalized and independent environment. Our partnership with IIIT-Delhi is a step in the same direction."

Giving fillip to fresh ideas and encouraging innovation from young technologists, this collaboration is hopeful of making education delivery more personalized, interactive and effective.

Seeds of innovation sown in IIIT-Delhi will find mass-scale manifestation in the technology platforms enabled by Extramarks.

The benefit will accrue to all students, teachers and schools who adopt such futuristic technologies in classrooms as well as home-learning segment.

IIIT-Delhi was created as a State University by an act of Delhi Government (The IIIT Delhi Act, 2007) empowering it to do research and development, and grant degrees.

In a relatively short time, it has earned an excellent reputation in India and abroad for being a centre of quality education and research in IT and interdisciplinary areas.

Established in 2008, the Institute has grown to be recognized as one of the most promising young institutions for education and research in India.

It is accredited ''A'' grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) and has been accorded 12-B status by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In recognition of its performance, QS India University Ranking 2020 has ranked IIIT-Delhi 41 and QS BRICS ranking 2019 ranked the institute at 192. NIRF also ranked IIIT-Delhi at number 55 this year.

--IANS