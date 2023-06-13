IIIT Basara student commits suicide on campus

Hyderabad: A student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basara town of Telangana’s Nirmal district allegedly committed suicide in the campus on Tuesday, officials said.

The reported suicide took place in a washroom of the RGUKT's main administration building, also known as IIIT Basara.

Deepika, a 17-year-old student in the first year of the Pre-University Course (PUC), took the extreme step after attempting the physics examination.

When the student didn't come out of the bathroom after half an hour, the staff became suspicious and went in to check on her. They found her hanging from the ceiling fan with her scarf. They rushed her to the Nirmal government hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The student hailing from Sangareddy district was under mental stress. After Tuesday's exam, she had contacted the instructors. Despite the teachers' best efforts to talk to her, she retreated to the washroom and killed herself.

The police opened an investigation after the case was reported.

Two suicides occurred at Basara IIIT in the past year. A student committed suicide in the campus boys' dorm in December of last year.

Bhanu Prasad, 17, was a student of PUC second year. The university claims he left a suicide letter in which he explained that he was doing so for "personal reasons."

Some students, however, said that the pressure and stringent restrictions were what drove Prasad, a student from the Rangaeddy area, to take such a drastic action.

In August last year, Rathod Suresh, 19, who was studying first year of B. Tech integrated programme, hanged himself.

Hailing from Dichpally in Nizamabad district, Suresh resorted to the drastic step by hanging himself from the ceiling in his room at his hostel. It was speculated that he took the drastic action for his own purposes.

In May of 2020, 16-year-old Bondla Sanjay, a first-year PUC student at the school, jumped to his death from the top of a building after getting into a fight with a classmate over a girl.—Inputs from Agencies