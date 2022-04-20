IIHMR University Launches An Elective Course On Public Health Nutrition Jointly With IIHMR Bangalore

Bangalore (The Hawk): The course is designed to impart basic understanding on public health nutrition and enhance knowledge and skills for practice. The curriculum includes public health nutrition; its role and scope in India; food and nutrition security; interactive nature of nutrition-infection-disease management; triple burden of malnutrition and nutrition policies and programs. It also integrates the key knowledge about nutrition throughout the life cycle; assessment of nutritional status and nutrition education & health promotion. Dr. SD Gupta, Chairperson, IIHMR University said, "The program shall focus on understanding nutrition related health problems, their prevention, their significance and control strategies in India. The program highlights in understanding the importance of nutrition education and promotion of public health in India."

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University said, "The objectives of the course are to integrate basic knowledge while enhancing skills of public health nutrition among participants. The course intends to sensitize the social development sector professionals for meeting the challenges of nutrition and health."

Dr. Usha Manjunath, Director IIHMR Bangalore said, "The program has a strong focus on candidates who have done their Bachelor's and Master's degree in Public Health, General Management, Health, Hospital, Pharmaceutical, Rural Management, Life Sciences, Social Sciences, Ayurveda, Physiotherapy & Home Science. Doctoral Students and Research Scholars are also welcomed alongwith Working Professionals from Social Development Sector."

The course mode and delivery will be based on lectures and panel discussion, quizzes, videos, hands-on exercises and reading materials and handouts shall be provided during the program. The course shall focus on 20% class participation, 35% of mid-term evaluation and 45% of end term evaluation.