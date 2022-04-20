IIHMR University awarded with 'Career ChangeMakers Award'













Under the category of 'Top Innovative And Skills Related Initiatives'

Jaipur (The Hawk): IIHMR University, a premier healthcare and research institution, received the Career ChangeMakers Awards. The Award was conferred by CareerGuide.com under the category of Top Innovative And Skills Related Initiatives for IIHMR University's tremendous contribution to the health sector. The University has been conducting training programs for healthcare workers, experts in the corporates, and those who have been working at the Primary healthcare centres. The Career ChangeMakers Award ceremony was conducted virtually, which witnessed Mr. Manish S. Sharma, Additional director General of Police, Dr. Sarita Sahni, Mr. Ghansham Tiwari, India Politician and Education Entrepreneur and Mr. Pranav Bhatia, Supporter of Start-up Eco System.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, said, "We are happy that IIHMR University was selected for Career ChangeMakers Award 2021 in the area of Innovative Skills and Development. IIHMR University has always been a leader in higher education in Public Health, Healthcare Management, Pharmaceutical Management and Development Sector. We train professionals across the entire array of healthcare. We have developed a number of innovative programs for candidates considering to develop in the areas of healthcare (including digital health) and development."

Accepting the award in an online ceremony, the Dean (Training) of IIHMR University Prof. Shiv K. Tripathi said, "we are happy to accept this award, which is matter of great inspiration for our change-maker's team which works hard to ensure the good outcome for all or students."

CareerGuide.coms' Career ChangeMaker Awards witnessed awards in various categories of Visionary Educators, Top Career Development Cells, Top Technology/Online Learning Initiatives, Top Overseas Counsellors, Top Education Based Material and Content Creator, top Educators/Trainers, etc.











