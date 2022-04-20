IIHMR University's Strategic Alliance With Shalby Limited

Jaipur (The Hawk): IIHMR University and Shalby Academy, a division of Shalby Limited enter into a strategic alliance on 10th February 2021. This alliance will witness the skilling of healthcare professionals through various programs through an e-platform. The courses shall be conducted in close collaboration between IIHMR University and Shalby Academy, a division of Shalby Limited.

Speaking about the MoU signed, Mr. Babu Thomas, Chief Human Resource Officer, Shalby Limited said, "To improvise the healthcare delivery system continuous training and continuous enhancement is very important. We are working towards the vision of the Central Government where skilling must reach out to the every part of the country. IIHMR University in collaboration with the Shalby Multispecialty Hospital shall work towards training the healthcare professionals especially those who are in need of such training. Our MoU with IIHMR University is a strategic alliance where Shalby will lend its facility for offering hands-on experience to all candidates enrolling for this program."

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, said, "This partnership focuses on improving the skill and competency building in field of Healthcare Management. Both IIHMR University and Shalby Hospitals shall work together to create and disseminate knowledge which relevant and updated."

Dr. Shiv Tripathi, Professor, Dean-Training, IIHMR University, said "The executive education programmes through this partnership will be in line with New Education Policy, focussing on flexibility and competency building."

Mr. Anubhav Sukhwani, Chief Administrative Officer, Shalby Hospitals, Jaipur, was delighted by the association and said that this strategic alliance shall help to strengthen both the institutions and those who enrol in this program shall benefit as they will be trained with hands-on experience and be industry ready.

This 5-year alliance will witness course/training that will be jointly decided and reviewed by IIHMR University and Shalby. At the advent of the COVID-19 outbreak, IIHMR University recently launched the SD Gupta School of Public Health (SDG-SPH). The SDG-SPH has been launched with the objective of preparing future leaders in Public Health, providing technical and managerial support to health systems, promote Implementation Science, harness new technologies and develop health workforce.