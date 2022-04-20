IIHA Gets Licence To Grow Industrial Hemp In Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Indian Industrial Hemp Association (IIHA) today said it has received the licence to cultivate industrial hemp, the first in India after a gap of 33 years.

The Uttarakhand government has issued the licence for launch of a pilot project to promote cultivation of industrial hemp in Pauri Garhwal district, IIHA said in a statement.

Currently, there is huge domestic demand for hemp fibre, which is one of the strongest and oldest fibres known to the mankind.

Hemp fibre has anti-bacterial and ultraviolet rays protecting properties, among others.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the pilot project is expected to benefit local communities, boost economic activity and encourage investment in hemp cultivation.

A barren land will be used to grow hemp, which is a hardy crop and requires little maintenance and few resources, the statement added.

According to IIHA President Rohit Sharma, by legalising hemp cultivation, the state government has provided an impetus to the budding hemp industry in India. He also mentioned that hemp, a traditional plant, is finally getting its fair due and coming in the forefront of a positive dialogue. PTI