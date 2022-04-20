IIFA 2015 Pays Ode To 'DDLJ' For Completing 1000 Weeks

Kuala Lumpur: The hit onscreen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 1995's iconic romantic drama, 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', was honoured at the 2015 IIFA awards for its successful run of 1000 weeks at one of India's theatres. The ceremony hosts, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, stepped into the shoes of Simran (Kajol) and Bauji (Amrish Puri) respectively while a lookalike of Shah Rukh donned Raj's role as the three did a hilarious enactment of the movie's famous climax scene. The rip-off had audience laughing out loud as they presented the sequence from the hypothetical perspective of current Bollywood filmmakers - Prabhudheva, Karan Johar, Abbas Mustan and Anurag Kashyap. Choreographer-director Prabhudheva's section was tilted �Any Rajkumar Can be Jackson�. Taking a jibe at the director's action movies 'R... Rajkumar' and 'Action Jackson', the actors showed that had 'DDLJ' been made by him, it would have ended with a nail-biting fighting scene topped with heavy one liners �Don't Angry Me� and �It's My way or Sky way�. Mocking Johar's high-end design-wear depiction of romance, the hosts said Simran, in the director's 'DDLJ', would have been more tensed about her lehenga than boarding the train with Raj. Whereas, suspense drama specialist duo Abbas-Mustan's segment �Race Dilwalon Ki�, an apparent reference to their hit franchise 'Race', had twists like both Kajol and Amrish Puri saying at the end �Main Hoon Simran� and Shah Rukh turning into Saif Ali Khan. The last part was Anurag's 'DDLJ' called �Gangs of Dilwale�, which instead of being shot in an exotic foreign location was shown to be set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Making fun of Anurag's two part violence drama 'Gangs of Wasseypur', his take on the epic film was shown having rustic elements of the state with the famous 'Senorita' dialogue in Bhojpuri. The Aditya Chopra-directed film, which completed 1000 weeks last December, is still running at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir.