IHH Healthcare scraps plan to buy Fortis Healthcare's Singapore unit

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia`s IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia`s largest hospital operator by stock market value, has scrapped its proposal to buy Singapore`s Radlink-Asia Pte Ltd for 346.53 million ringgit ($93.31 million). The company said the deal fell through due to non-satisfaction of certain conditions in the sales and purchase agreement, according to a stock exchange filing to the local bourse late on Friday. Radlink-Asia, a unit of India`s Fortis Healthcare Ltd, provides healthcare services including outpatient diagnostic and molecular imaging services in Singapore.