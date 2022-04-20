Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia`s IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia`s largest hospital operator by stock market value, has scrapped its proposal to buy Singapore`s Radlink-Asia Pte Ltd for 346.53 million ringgit ($93.31 million). The company said the deal fell through due to non-satisfaction of certain conditions in the sales and purchase agreement, according to a stock exchange filing to the local bourse late on Friday. Radlink-Asia, a unit of India`s Fortis Healthcare Ltd, provides healthcare services including outpatient diagnostic and molecular imaging services in Singapore.
Economy & Business
IHH Healthcare scraps plan to buy Fortis Healthcare's Singapore unit
April20/ 2022
Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :
Related Post
- May3/ 2023
- May3/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April28/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April23/ 2023
- April19/ 2023
- April18/ 2023
- April14/ 2023
- April14/ 2023