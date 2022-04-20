























New Delhi (The Hawk): The Indo-German Science & Technology Centre (IGSTC) Industrial Fellowship programme was launched by Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India Prof. Ashutosh Sharma on the occasion of IGSTC's 11th Foundation day on 14th June 2021.

"This fellowship would encourage capacity building and would encourage students to think of challenges faced by industry and research solutions for them. It will encourage applied research, technology development and industrial experience in German setup for young researchers," said Prof. Ashutosh Sharma.

The IGSTC Industrial Fellowship shall support young Indian PhD students and Post-Doctoral researchers in Science & Engineering for industrial exposure at German industries and industrial R&D institutions.

Supported by an attractive grant for a maximum of one year, the fellowship aims to motivate young Indian researchers towards applied research and build capacity to foster innovation and technology development through exposure at advanced German industrial ecosystems.

The programme was launched at a virtual meeting in the presence of the IGSTC Governing Body Co-Chairs & members, representatives from Indian & German Governments, Industries and Academia.

SK Varshney, Head, International Division, DST and Indian co-chair of IGSTC, while congratulating all stakeholders, mentioned that the Centre has created a niche for itself by propagating Indo-German cooperation in applied research and technology development by industries. He requested all scientific agencies and the industry to utilize services of the centre in furthering bilateral scientific cooperation of industrial relevance.

"This programme will bring talented Indian researchers to Germany to work with German companies or government institutes for applied science. As fellows, they can create a long-lasting relationship between both countries for the future," said Ms Kathrin Meyers, Director, BMBF and German co-chair of IGSTC.

"Since the Centre is promoting research led by industry and supported by academia/research organisations, it also provides a unique platform which should be utilized for newer cooperation", she added.

IGSTC was established by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt. of India & Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Govt. of Germany to facilitate Indo-German R&D networking with emphasis on industry participation, applied research and technology development. IGSTC, through its flagship program '2+2 Projects', has been supporting innovation-centric R&D projects by synergising the strength of research and academic institutions and public/private industries from India and Germany.