Ignite Brilliance: Register Now For 'Vivo Ignite: Tech & Incubation Awards'—A National Call To Young Innovators By Ihub Divyasampark-IIT Roorkee

Roorkee (The Hawk): iHub DivyaSampark- IIT Roorkee, Fueling Innovation in Grades 8-12, is delighted to announce its partnership with vivo as an incubation and innovation partner for the "vivo Ignite: Technology & Incubation Awards." This national-level competition is poised to empower young minds in India, encouraging them to contribute to STEM education, enhance problem-solving skills, and develop technologies to address pressing issues facing the country.

In a bid to harness the collective creativity of young minds, iHub DivyaSampark-IIT Roorkee extends an open invitation to students in grades 8-12 to participate in the "vivo Ignite: Technology & Incubation Awards." The competition welcomes entries from both individual students and collaborative groups. The prototype category, centered around the 'Tech for Good' theme, aims to inspire solutions that contribute positively to society.

All the participants who successfully submit their entries in the Idea Submission Stage will be awarded Online Participation Certificates. The top 200 participants who advance to the Prototype Stage will receive certificates and exciting goodies. iHub DivyaSampark- IIT Roorkee will play a crucial role in incubating the best-suited ideas. The top 25 ideas, selected based on video submissions, will be considered by iHub DivyaSampark- IIT Roorkee for research study, incubation, or startup development.

The first prize winner of the "vivo Ignite: Technology & Incubation Awards" will be bestowed with a prestigious cash prize of 7 lakhs. Additionally, four runners-up will share cash prizes totaling 14 lakhs, emphasizing the commitment to acknowledging and rewarding outstanding contributions.

"In a world driven by technology, it is crucial to nurture the spirit of innovation among our youth. The vivo Ignite Awards provide a unique platform for young minds to channel their creativity towards solving real-world challenges. These awards are not just about recognition; they are about fostering a mindset of curiosity, problem-solving, and creating a positive impact on society. We believe that investing in the ideas of today's youth is an investment in a brighter, technologically advanced future," said Manish Anand, CEO of iHub DivyaSampark-IIT Roorkee.,

The clock is ticking! Aspiring innovators and problem solvers have until the 3rd of January, 2024, to register and submit their entries for the "vivo Ignite: Technology & Incubation Awards." Don't miss the chance to be a part of this transformative journey.

For more information on registration and submission guidelines, visit https://vivoignite.com/