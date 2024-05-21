IGNCA Marks International Museum Day With An Educational Symposium

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Conservation and Cultural Archives Division of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) organized a symposium on the topic ‘Museums & Archives: A Public Space for Education’ at UMANG Auditorium to commemorate International Museum Day 2024. The symposium was presided over by Prof. Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Dean (Administration), and HoD Kala Nidhi, IGNCA.

The event aimed to create awareness and attract more visitors to the IGNCA Cultural Archives, benefiting students, artists, and research scholars. Distinguished speakers at the symposium were Dr. Anand Burdhan, Deputy Dean (Acad.), AUD, Delhi, Dr. K. Sanjay Jha, Archivist, and Ms. Shruti Nagpal, Deputy Controller, Media Centre, IGNCA and Dr. Virendra Bangroo, Associate Professor, IGNCA.

Dr. Anand Burdhan, in his address, argued that the perception of museums in India as a colonial construct is flawed. He emphasized that India has a long-standing tradition of maintaining repositories of art, culture, literature, and knowledge since ancient times. He cited texts like the Narada Shilpa, which outline principles for creating museums and categorizing various provisions for housing artifacts, demonstrating that a prolific discourse on museology already existed in India. Dr. Burdhan reiterated the necessity of integrating the Indian Knowledge System into the field of museology.

Prof. Ramesh Chandra Gaur, in his address, emphasized the importance of museums in showcasing our heritage and culture, citing his recent visit to Mongolia where he was impressed by their museum's upkeep of National history and heritage. Prof. Gaur shared an anecdote about Hampi, noting the importance of digital conservation, especially when a culture or tradition faces extinction. He emphasized the role of technology in conservation, making the past come alive. Expressing concern about India's lag in museum education and its integration with technology, he stressed the need for a holistic approach to GLAM (Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums) rather than treating them in isolation. He called for inclusive practices and a change in administrative principles in the field.

Associate Prof. Virendra Bangroo presented a paper titled "Revisiting Museums for Education and Research – A Case Study of Museums in the Himalayan Region Supported by IGNCA," emphasizing the need to create self-sustaining museum models in the Himalayan region. Dr. Shruti Nagpal, in her paper ‘Practices, Research, and Documentation around Film Cultures,’ explored various aspects of film archiving with a special focus on IGNCA's film archives. She discussed what film archives are and how IGNCA's film archives inspire global practice and research.

International Museum Day (IMD) aims to raise awareness about museums as vital means of cultural exchange, cultural enrichment, and fostering mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace. This year’s theme, ‘Museums for Education and Research’ emphasizes the role of cultural institutions in providing holistic educational experiences and advocating for a conscious, sustainable, and inclusive world. The goals of IMD 2024, as outlined by ICOM, are: Goal 4: Quality Education – Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, and Goal 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure – Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation. The symposium aimed to engage young scholars, researchers, and students of Applied Museology, Art History, and Indian Aesthetics to educate them by giving a glimpse of IGNCA's archival collections and to create a niche in the young minds about the significance of Indian art and culture.