IGMCH-Shimla to start superspeciality in neurosurgery, gastro

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday that the Medical Council of India (MCI) has given its consent to start superspeciality courses in neurosurgery and gastro departments of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here.

Thakur said that this would pave the way for producing super specialists in these departments and strengthen higher health education.

He further said that it would also provide specialized healthcare services to the people at their doorstep.