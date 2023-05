Iggy Azalea undergoing an 'image overhaul'

Los Angeles: Rapper Iggy Azalea, who has dyed her hair tips pink, says she is feeling "revamped". �I�m having an image overhaul,� Azalea, who debuted pink tips at the Billboard Music Awards, said on Sunday, reports peoplestylewatch.com. �I�m recording my second album so I feel like I needed a change of hair and change of style. I�m feeling revamped," she added. IANS