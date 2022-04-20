IFTPC to vaccinate about 10000 M&E workers

Mumbai (The Hawk): Indian Film & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) in press release issued today declared that from 4th June 2021 they will be embarking on an ambitious mission of vaccinating about 10000 M&E workers. Presently IFTPC is tied up with Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. The release added that the program will be held at their spacious office in Andheri West and once the returning journey of crew shooting outside Maharashtra begins, they will add two-three more centers.

Sajid Nadiadwala, President of IFTPC emphasized that vaccination is the only way to combat the dreaded disease. He further added that with the completion of envisaged vaccination drive, the spread of corona virus can be effectively arrested. He pledged his total support to the vaccination of entire M& E community which he was sure will eliminate the disease to a large extent and pave the way for fearless and anxiety free shooting process in Maharashtra.

JD Majethia, Chairman TV &Web said that the vaccines will be given free of cost to all the workers but a nominal fee will be charged to high end professionals and technicians. The cost of first vaccination drive is funded by Motion Picture & TV Producers Welfare Trust, the philanthropic wing of IFTPC.

IFTPC has requested all its Producer member to submit a list of its crew members so that appropriate time slot can be allotted to reduce the rush. The fraternity has wholeheartedly welcomed the humanitarian approach of IFTPC.