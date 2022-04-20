IFS Officer Ranjana Kala Appointed As U'khand PCCF

Dehradun: Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Ranjana Kala was appointed as the Uttarakhand Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) on Thursday, as per an official statement.

Ranjana Kala, a 1985 batch IFS Officer, was designated to the post with the consent of Governor Baby Rani Maurya. Principal Secretary of Forest, Anand Vardhan, issued orders in this regard today.

The central Indian Forest Service Association also congratulated Kala on her appointment. "IFS Association congratulates Ranjana Kala, IFS (UK:1985) on her appointment as PCCF (Head of Forest Force), in Uttarakhand. We wish her a successful tenure," IFS Association said. —ANI