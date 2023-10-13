IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas to be conferred with Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award

New Delhi [India]: Renowned Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur announced on Friday.

Taking to X, Thakur wrote, "I'm delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor, and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa. His deep love for our country, is well known, and we look forward to welcome him, Catherine Zeta Jones, and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions at #IFFI54!! A heartfelt welcome to Bharat and @IFFIGoa"

https://twitter.com/ianuragthakur/status/1712734141475963153?

Thakur mentioned that Douglas along with his wife Catherine Zeta Jones and his son will be attending this year's film festival.

Douglas is known for his films like 'Wall Street', 'Fatal Attraction', 'The China Syndrome', 'The American President', 'Basic Instinct', and 'Ant-Man' among others.

Meanwhile, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has opened entries for Indian films, both in feature and non-feature sections to be screened under the Indian Panorama section at the IFFI.

IFFI 2023 will take place from November 20 to November 28.

—ANI