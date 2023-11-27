IFFI 2023: India has content, tech prowess to enrich global cinema: Shekhar Kapur

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur highlights India's cinematic prowess and cultural richness at IFFI 54, emphasizing the global impact of diverse storytelling and technological innovation.

Panaji: Renowned filmmaker and Jury Chairperson Shekhar Kapur on Monday said that India has unparalleled content and technological prowess which enriches the global cinema.



Shekhar Kapur, on Monday along with other International Jury Members of 54th International Film Festival of India interacted with delegates.



They shared their profound experiences and insights on watching the films nominated for the Golden Peacock Award of IFFI.



Kapur said that the selection committee has done a remarkable curation of films.



“India's unparalleled content and technological prowess enriches global cinema. India has the world's largest base of content and technology and festivals like IFFI help the rest of the world understand the culture of India,” Shekhar Kapur said.



Speaking about the growing use of Artificial Intelligence in film making in India, he said “there is no final authority in a creative work.”



Jerome Paillard said that discovering diverse films and networking for collaborations is the biggest benefit of going to a film festival.



Catharine Dussart lauded the plethora of films in competition and the Film Bazaar's instrumental role in connecting distributors and producers.



“It is very helpful for distributors and producers who come to discover new projects for co-production,” she said.



Helen Leake highlighted the festival's role in uniting disparate film industries. “The partnership of different film industries has become much connected through IFFI,” Helen said.



In her remarks, José Luis Alcaine said, “watching and judging films of diverse stories, cultures and styles was a great experience.”



The International Jury will select the winner of the coveted Best Film Award which includes the 'Golden Peacock' and Certificates for the Director and Producer.



Apart from the Best Film, the Jury will also determine winners in the Best Director, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) and Special Jury Prize categories.



In IFFI 54, the ‘International Competition’ is a selection of 15 acclaimed feature films of important genres, representing the emerging trends in film making.



This year, the festival received a record breaking 2,926 entries from 105 countries.

