IFA Shield: Mohammedan SC beat Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in quarter-finals

Kolkata: Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) forwards missed a slew of chances as Mohammedan SC clung to a ninth-minute penalty to salvage a 1-0 win and send Malabarians out of IFA Shield at Kalyani Stadium on Monday.

With this win, Mohammedan qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament and will now take on Real Kashmir FC on Wednesday.

For GKFC, captain Mohammed Awal missed a penalty in the 23 rd minute followed by open chances by Shibil. To add to Gokulam's miseries, defender Deepak Devrani and goalkeeper CK Ubaid were shown red cards.

Gokulam started the match on a positive note but it was Mohammedan's that was able to capitalise against the run of the play. In the 9th minute, the referee pointed to the spot after a tackle on Philip Adjab by Ubaid. The Mohammedan foreigner was racing towards the goal on a counter when Ubaid came forward and tried to stop the attack.

GKFC responded well by some swift attacks and it was Jithin MS, who tormented Mohammedan's defenders most of the time. He was instrumental in Gokulam's penalty as he dribbled past a couple of defenders and took the shot on target, only to be denied by a handball by one of the Mohammedan defenders.

Awal stepped up to take the kick but the Ghanaian international send the ball flying high. GKFC continued to create several chances and at the stroke of the first half, Shibil almost equalized.

But Shibil, who had an open net to score, was not able to convert a beautiful cross from Dennis from the left.

GKFC's Italian head coach brought in Malian forward Saliou Guindo to give more attacking intent in the second half but Malabarians were dealt a blow when defender Deepak Devrani was given a red card.

Soon after, CK Ubaid was also shown a red card for alleged handball outside the box to bow out Malabarians from the tournament.

