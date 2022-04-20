IFA Shield may take place before I-League

New Delhi: If all goes well the IFA Shield, the countrys oldest football tournament, may take place before the I-League this time.

A senior official in the Indian Football Association (IFA) told IANS that the association is planning to hold the IFA Shield in December this year. However, the source did not confirm the dates.

"As per our plans, it will be held prior to the I-League," the source said.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is yet to announce the dates for I-League. An I-League team source told IANS that the league may take place in January next year.

