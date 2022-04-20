If You're Innocent Stop Playing Hide-And-Seek: Bihar Cops To Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai: Accepting that it could not trace Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide case so far, the Bihar Police on said that their motive is not to punish any innocent. "If Rhea has not done anything wrong than she should stop playing hide-and-seek with the police and come forward to clarify the things," the Bihar Police argued.



Director General of Bihar Police Gupteshwar Pandey, on Saturday, interacted with media in a systematic manner and offered an explanation of many things related to the case. In the same sequence, Pandey told a TV channel that if Rhea does not believe herself guilty, then she should stop playing hide-and-seek (Chuhe-Billi ka khel) with the police and come to record her statement. Pandey said, "Why is Rhea running away? If he is not guilty, come forward and help the police in the investigation. We are not advocates of punishing an innocent. We would like her to stand up and if she succeeds in proving herself innocent, we will not even touch her. But if she runs away from me, then I will definitely say that we will definitely reach her one day and separate the milk from water." Actor Sushant had allegedly committed suicide in Mumbai on June 14 and his father K.K. Singh had lodged an FIR in Patna on July 25, in which Rhea has been named as the main accused. After the FIR was lodged in Patna, the Bihar Police have also reached Mumbai for the investigation.



