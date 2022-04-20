If the women are not fully healthy, their dream of empowerment is incomplete: Prof Ravi Kant

Rishikesh (The Hawk): On the occasion of International Women's Day, Professor Ravi Kant Director AIIMS said that the resolution of women empowerment will be fulfilled only when women are able to become financially, physically and mentally strong.

Director AIIMS was addressing in a program organized under the joint aegis of Nursing College and Continuous Professional Development CPD Departmentm of AIIMS. Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS said that when the women are not fully healthy then their dream of empowerment is incomplete. He said that women should be vaccinated against hepatitis and uterine cancer in addition to getting hemoglobin tested in the blood at regular level while being aware of their health. In the modern lifestyle, it is very important that every woman pay special attention to her health.

Professor Manoj Gupta Dean Academic said that women work like a skilled manager. She also manages the financial system of the home properly, if required. Women have special skills in financial management of the family in a limited budget.

Dr. Vasantha Kalyani Principal Nursing College described women as accepting the challenge. She said that there are many challenges in the lives of women. But she never shies away from accepting these challenges. The program was also addressed by Dr. Bina Ravi Dean Aluminae, Dr. Jaya Chaturvedi Head of Department of Gynecology.

On this occasion, Proctor Professor VK Bastia, CPD in-charge Dr. Shalini Rao, Dr. Bhanu Duggal, Dr. Anisa Asif Mirza, Administrative Officer Santosh, DMS Dr. Anubha Aggarwal, Dr. Anupama Bahadur, Dr. Rashmi Malhotra, Dr. Prasuna Jaili, Dr. Anjum, Dr. Kiran Meena, and many others were present.

On the other hand, women were made aware about the cervical cancer in OPD by the doctors of Gynae Department. Speakers said that periodic screening is necessary to check the cervical cancer. Dr. Bina Ravi, Head of IBBC, Dr. Jaya Chaturvedi, HOD of Gynecology Department, Edd Prof. Dr. Anupama Bahadur, Dr. Basantha Kalyani, Dr. Shalini Rao etc. addressed the program. In the program, nursing students became aware of the cancer of the face of the uterus through plays and poster exhibition. On this occasion, Dr. Ruby Gupta, Dr. Kavita Khoiwal, Dr. Prasoona Jelly, Dr. Amrita Gaurav etc. were present.

Various programs were organized at AIIMS Rishikesh on the occasion of International Women's Day. Addressing the program, AIIMS Director Padmashree Professor Ravikant Ji said that the definition of empowerment will be fulfilled only when women will be able to become financially, physically and mentally strong.

During the programs organized at AIIMS Rishikesh on the occasion of Women's Day, women were made aware of their health related ailments and were given information about prevention and diagnosis of diseases.

Addressing the program organized under the auspices of the Nursing College, AIIMS Director Padmashree Professor Ravikant Ji said that when women will not be fully healthy then the matter of empowerment is incomplete. He said that women should be vaccinated with hepatitis and uterine cancer in addition to having their blood hemoglobin tested regularly, being conscious of their health. In modern life style, it is very important that every woman take special seriousness on her health. He said that it is necessary to have 1 gram of protein daily in the food. Apart from this, daily exercise should be included in your daily routine to stay healthy. Professor Ravikant ji said that women are the axis of the family. Therefore, when women are financially, socially, physically and mentally strong, then only the definition of women empowerment will be fulfilled.

Dean Academic Professor Manoj Gupta said that women work like skilled managers. She also manages the economic system of the house properly when needed, in which case she is also a better economist. Apart from this, in the limited budget, family means special management and women have a special ability to tie the family in one thread.

Addressing the program, Principal of Nursing College, Dr. Basanta Kalyani said that there are many types of challenges in daily life of women. Therefore women accept these challenges on a daily basis and enable themselves to struggle for life.

During the program, the AIIMS Director also honored many women personnel of various departments who have done well in the institute. Dean Alumni Dr. Bina Ravi, Head of the Department of Gynecology Dr. Jaya Chaturvedi etc. also addressed the program. Nursing college students also gave presentations on the platform regarding women's awareness.

On this occasion, Procter BK Bastia, Examination in-charge Dr. Shalini Rao, Administrative Officer Mrs. Santosh, DMS Dr. Anubha Aggarwal, Dr. Anupama Bahadur, Dr. Laxmi Malhotra, Dr. Prauna Jaili, Dr. Anjum, Dr. Kiran Meena, Dr. Ruby Gupta, Dr. Satyavati Rana, Dr. Daljeet, Dr. Rajalakshmi etc. were present.