New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval stated on Saturday that India would not have been partitioned if Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had been present at the time because he had the courage to challenge the British without fear.

Doval stated that Bose was determined to fight the British for India's Independence and never wanted to beg for freedom, adding that Bose not only wanted to end political subjugation but felt that the political, social, economic, and cultural mindset of the people has to be changed and "they should feel like free birds in the sky."

This was the first annual Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose memorial lecture hosted by ASSOCHAM, and the NSA delivered it.—Inputs from Agencies