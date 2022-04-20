If Law Ministry Is Not A Post Office, Then It Is Not A Kotwali Too: Mayawati

Lucknow: Hitting out at the Centre for allegedly insulting the judiciary from time to time, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said if Law Ministry is not a post office, then it is not a 'Kotwali' too.

''The union minister of the Modi government had said that the law ministry is not a post office that will blindly recommend the names of the judges sent by the Supreme Court. But now it seems that the law ministry has turned into a Kotwali for appointment of judges violating all the Constitutional norms," she said.

"If the law ministry is not a post office as claimed by the minister, then it is also not a Kotwali that it can take any decision it wants," she said.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Ms Mayawati said the Law ministry first blocks appointment of 300 judges and later in one go they give approval to appoint 126 judges. " This mentality shows how the law ministry is working and it is not a sensible stand of the ministry," she questioned.

Meanwhile, the BSP president reiterated her demand that the Dalits, tribals, backwards and the religious minorities should get their adequate representation in the judiciary. "These communities are lagging behind in getting their dues in the judiciary since independence but there is no one to look into the matter," she said. UNI