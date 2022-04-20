If I decide to get married, I'll quit acting: Deepika Padukone

Her women empowerment video 'My Choice' had created a stir on social media platforms sometime back and now Deepika Padukone says that she can quit acting for leading a happy married life. Alleged to be dating actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika stated that if she falls in love and makes up her mind to walk down the aisle, then she will gracefully give up on her career because for her, family comes first. The Bollywood damsel, during an exclusive conversation with DNA, said that she loves kids and wants to have lots of babies. She loves to spend time with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam and Homi Adajania and Anaita�s children. The actress also expressed that she likes being surrounded by her friends and her family members. Currently, Deepika Padkuone is riding high on the success of her latest film 'Piku'. Her upcoming films include Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamasha' opoosite her ex-flame Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's'Bajirao Mastani', which also stars Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Hope, we can see may more movies starring Deepika in future, before she ties the knot !!