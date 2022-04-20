If BJP comes to power, Rs 18,000 to be directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers: Amit Shah

Baghmundi: Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Thursday said if BJP comes to power, Rs 18,000 will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers.

Addressing a public meeting, Mr Shah said, "If you want schemes then vote for Modiji, if you want scams then vote for incompetent TMC government."

"Modi Ji wants elections to be for your welfare. Didi wants elections as a means to make her nephew the next chief minister," he said.

"Do you want the nephew as your chief minister or development in Bengal?" the union minister asked.

He alleged firstly, the Left did not let industries establish here, then Didi also drove industries away. Be it TMC or Left, they cannot provide employment.

"If you want employment, then you must vote for NDA government," Mr Shah added.

