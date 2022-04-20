If BJP comes to power, reservation will end: Mayawati

In a warning tone, BSP chief Mayawati today said that if BJP, which is working on the ideology of the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) forms the government after Assembly polls here, then they will end the reservation system for Dalits and backwards.





Addressing a rally here to support a BSP candidate, Ms Mayawati alleged that BJP was working on the ideology of RSS, which was against reservation.





Reservation policy for Dalits and backwards will continue as it was and the differently-abled will also get reservation benefits, if BSP comes to power, she added.





About demonetisation, Ms Mayawati alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had settled the black money of his dear ones, months before the decision. BJP is not declaring the Chief Minister face for UP as the party knows that public is furious over Mr Modi's demonetisation decision.





Slamming the ruling Samajwadi Party, Ms Mayawati said the incumbent government in the state acted with wrong intention against the minority community. After gaining power, BSP will review all these cases against the minority and Dalits and release the innocent.





She alleged that criminal incidents like Mathura, Dadari and Bulandshar happened during the present regime, leading to death of innocents, including some police officers.

The BSP President said that BJP will get direct benefit of the SP-Congress alliance. Communalism, casteism, nepotism and crime removal will be priority of her government, she assured.





Countering promises of free Laptops and internet data offered by SP and BJP, Ms Mayawati said her government will provide government, as well as non-government jobs to the youth.





Taking a dig on infighting within the first family of the state, she said that in the love of his son Akhilesh, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has insulted his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav. SP has been divided into two fractions and Shivpal is openly opposing SP President Akhilesh Yadav, she added.





Ms Mayawati promised that BSP will not install any more statues and monuments. She alleged that Akhilesh government completed policies started by her government and claimed his name.





The most populated state of the country will go to polls inseven phases, between February 11 to March 8. —UNI