IEC Series webinar under MHRD Institution Innovation Council













My Professional Journey-The Decision Making Matrix by UIPS, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): MHRD Institution's Innovation Council (IIC-UIPS) and University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, Chandigarh successfully organized today a webinar on "My Professional Journey-The Decision Making Matrix" by Mr Mandeep Singh Kumar, Vice President and Country General Manager, Intuitive Surgical India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru under the aegis of UIPS Expert Talk Series,.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, UIPS extended a cordial welcome to all the participants and introduced the distinguished Speaker.

Professor Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, graced the occasion, and shared that the responsibility of students, academicians and industrialists from the pharmaceutical profession is bigger in ongoing tough and difficult times. He appreciated the UIPS Expert Talk Series move, wherein talk by experienced Industrialists and alumni with background of pharmacy and management will benefit, encourage, inspire and motivate fraternity of different disciplines and ages groups.

Mr Kumar shared his professional journey and perspective with the students of his alma mater. He enlightened the audience that often life presents us with options, but the accountability of making a choice rests solely on us. He guided students to build their own guard rails and decision making tree and should not hold regrets for his or her bad decisions, but try to learn to grow and improve from this matrix.

Mr Kumar, is a proud UIPS alumnus with more than 25 years of Global business management experience. He has successfully led and transformed businesses in the HealthCare, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices and Advertising Industry with P/L Management , Strategy Building and Market Development in India, Asia Pac , BRIC markets and the United Kingdom.

All the faculty members of UIPS joined the session. More than 150 participants from Panjab University and other National and International Institutes attended the webinar.