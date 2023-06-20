IDY2023 Takes The Message Of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam-One Family, One-Earth' Across The Globe

New Delhi (The Hawk): 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam' is this year's International Day of Yoga theme, and this theme highlights the continuing, intrepid, and persistent efforts of all involved in IDY to build a world that is holistically healthy, joyous, peaceful, and dynamic. Yoga brings in positive energy, and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam' is seeing and believing in the world as one big family. Seen in this way, the ancient traditional practise of India, that is Yoga, becomes a powerful driving force to realise the prayer of yore: 'Sarve bahvantu sukhina, sarve santu niramaya" (may all become happy and may all become disease-free').

At the very outset, I reiterate that Ayush as a whole has made tremendous progress in last 9 years. It is the visionary approach, farsightedness and the deep understanding of traditions of India of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji that made Ayush grow in leaps and bounds. His unfailing commitment towards the service of multitudes, and desire to see India excelling in every field resulted in IDY being celebrated across the globe wherein every year the number of participants increased manifold. Our Honourable Prime Minister, way back in 2014, gave the "Mantra" of global well being and holistic health before the member states of United Nations in the form of a proposal of International Day of Yoga celebration on 21st June every year. The member states of UN accepted the proposal unanimously then, and now the world is adopting it whole heartedly.

'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam" is not a making of one day. It is a theme which is well thought out, discussed, reflected upon by many and envisioned by our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Representatives of G20 Nations and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) member countries and partners of SCO also hold Yoga in high esteem. This year, the delegations from various countries will be practicing Yoga in India on International Yoga Day.

International Day of Yoga, as we see it now, is the making of increased acceptance of Yoga en masse, whole government approach wherein each Ministry of Government of India, and all the stake holders working in synergy. The Ministry of External Affairs encourages Indian embassies, Indian Missions abroad and consulates worldwide to organize yoga events on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. This promotes yoga among the global community and strengthens India's cultural diplomacy. Similarly, other Ministries too, work in the field of their relative strength.

To realise the full potential of IDY's 2023 theme, the first and foremost task is to reach out to the every nook and corner of the world. Last year we had "Guardian Ring of Yoga" for this purpose. This year we are having Yoga demonstration as "Ocean Ring", and demonstration as "Yoga from Arctic to Antarctica-countries falling on or near the Prime Meridian line. These two observations on 21st June will not only increase the involvement of the global communities, but also demonstrate that Yoga is life sustaining force, come what may be the situation or place be. Yoga will also happen on North and South Pole Region, at Himadri- the Indian research base in Svalbard, Arctic; and at Bharti-the third Indian research base in Antarctica.

To involve every section, class, groups in IDY2023 celebration, different programs are being executed on international Day of Yoga in our country too. Yog Bharatmala will be created which will witness participation from Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and Border Roads Organization. Amrit Sarovars of Ministry of rural development will also be part of this year's celebrations. Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence along with other Key Ministries of Government of India are part and parcel of this celebration. This also reflects whole government approach. The idea is to clearly show that IDY is every one's affair and each one of us has a part to play.

Common Yoga Protocol will be observed at Village level and for this common service centres are also roped in. Ayush Health & Wellness Centres of under National Ayush Mission will also witness observance of Common Yoga Protocol. This will happen in all the Health and Wellness Centres across the India. CYP will be practiced in all Ayush facilities like Educational Institutes, Hospitals etc. One Ayush Gram of each State will also participate in CYP practice and for this Yoga trainers are appointed in identified village so that the status of "Sampoorna Yoga Gram " can be achieved. The ultimate objective is to achieve "Har Aagan Yoga" by taking to rural & remote areas, for this provision has been made to train people in Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) in more than 2 lakh villages in India.

This year, our Honourable Prime Minister will lead Yoga demonstration at United Nations headquarters in New York. I am sure this will garner big support to Yoga at international level. Also, the main event of this year IDY will take place in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on 21st June. Honourable Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will lead mass yoga demonstration at Garrison ground, Jabalpur. Governor of Madhya Pradesh Shri Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Minister of State of Ayush Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, and other dignitaries will also attend. As we inch forward toward IDY 2023 celebration, every minute, every second and every place acquires importance of higher degree. Every one of us has a role to play to make IDY2023 a grand success. Take some time and immerse yourself in the curative and healing power of Yoga, as I myself do daily. Believe me; this Year's IDY is special as 'Yoga' is combined with the power of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam".

