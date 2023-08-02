Idols Depicting Various Events Related To Lord Ram Being Put Up At 22 Places In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: In a bid to decorate the city of Ayodhya, idols related to various events in the life of Lord Ram are being set up at 22 religious sites in the city, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said.

These idols are being installed at various places like Guptar Ghat, Yamathara, Bharat Kund, Sita Kund, Agni Kund, Surya Kund and other places. The idols are being installed on a marble stone.

The events are also being described through inscriptions on red stones sourced from Rajasthan keeping in mind that these inscriptions are all of the same colour as that of the Ram temple.

These inscriptions as well well as the idols intend to highlight the mythological importance of all places associated with Lord Ram Lalla.

For instance, at Guptar Ghat, Lord Ram along with his mother Janaki and Laxman is shown going to the forest. The description of the event is being inscribed in Hindi and English along with an emphasis on the importance of the place. This is intended for devotees to understand the significance of the place.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said, "We are protecting our heritage places in the district, whether it is a temple, a monastery or a pond. We are protecting all the inscriptions in the Edward Vivechana Sabha. We have put up a sign board for that purpose stating the historical significance of the place."

"Some sculptures will also be made. Mural paintings will be made with detailed descriptions about them stating its historic significance," he added.

Speaking about the inscriptions to be put up at 22 such heritage sites in the city, the District Magistrate said, "The heritage site is an old one. Hence signage boards will be put in place at 22 such places which will describe its significance in detail."

The work of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. Earlier on November 9, 2019, a five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram Temple at the site. In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. On August 5, 2020, PM Modi performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram Temple.

—ANI