Idol Worth Rs 5 Crore Recovered In UP, 7 Held

Gonda: Police in Uttar Pradesh''s Gonda district have busted a gang involved in stealing idols from temples and arrested seven accused, officials said on Sunday.

An ''ashtadhatu'' (alloy of eight metals, including gold) idol worth Rs 5 crore in the international market has been recovered from them, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar said a joint team of police, SWAT and surveillance unit arrested six people on Saturday night, when they were going to Ram Janki temple in Satnami Purva.

On interrogation, the suspects said they were planning to steal idols from a temple in Gonda, and from another one in Siddharthnagar, Kumar said. The arrested accused Raj Kumar and Ajitesh Kumar told police about Javed, from whom an ''ashtadhatu'' idol was recovered, the Additional SP said, adding Javed has also been held. The ''ashtadhatu'' idol was recovered from Javed, he said. A case has been registered against the accused, police said. —PTI