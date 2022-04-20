Idol stolen from temple 30 yrs ago found in pond in UP''s Banda: Police

Banda (UP): An Krishna idol stolen from a temple around 30 years ago was recovered from a pond in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Mawai Bujurg village in the district two-three days back when the pond was being cleaned, SHO Dinesh Singh said.

The idol, found in a damaged condition, is said to be made of ''ashtadhatu'' (eight metals) and stolen from the Ram Janki temple in the Ragi Talab area around 30 years ago, he said.

Efforts are on to find the FIR lodged at the time of its theft to ascertain if it is made of ''ashtadhatu'', the SHO said.

Workers cleaning the pond got into a fight over it, he said, adding that villagers then informed the police.

The idol weighs around 15 kg, the SHO added