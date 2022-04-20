IDFC First Bank, Hands Over Masks, PPE Kits To Noida Police

Lucknow: The IDFC First Bank donated 2500 masks, 500 PPE kits, 500 N95 masks, 500 face shields and gloves to the Noida police on Saturday.

As part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR), these safety products will help in protection of frontline police personnel in the fight against coronavirus. On behalf of Noida police, Additional Commissioner of Police Shriparna Ganguly received masks, PPE kits and other safety products at her Surajpur office. Other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

"We thank IDFC First bank for its thoughtful contribution of cotton masks, PPE kits, face shields, N95 masks for the safety and protection of our frontline forces in the fight against Covid-19," police said in a press statement here on Saturday. UNI